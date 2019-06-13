NPFL Super Six: Ifeanyi Anaemena Has This Message For Enyimba Fans Worldwide (Exclusive)

Vice-Captain, Ifeanyi Anaemena has voiced his delight at winning a record 8th Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title with Enyimba in Lagos on Wednesday.

Concise News reports that the 27-year-old already has the CAF Champions League in sights as he hopes The People’s Elephant perform well “to make the fans happy”.

Anaemena skippered the Aba-based club as they beat Akwa United three-nil at the Agege Stadium in the NPFL 2019 Playoffs to cement their status as the country’s best football-playing clubside.

Speaking exclusively with Concise News after the match, the no-nonsense stopper says every player in the club is fantastic.

How do you feel after winning a record 8th NPFL title with Enyimba?

Ifeanyi Anaemena: I feel very excited about winning the 8th NPFL title with Enyimba, and the second in my career. I have to give thanks to God for making it come to pass.

The Enyimba team has had an injection of new blood. To what extent was this a chance to strengthen that process, and even more so with you as a leader in the team?

Ifeanyi Anaemena: Yes, there is a lot of players (new blood) in the team. And everybody is trying to connect with what is happening in the team. We thank God for the players (we have). Every player here is fantastic. We give God all the praise.

What is your message to Enyimba fans worldwide after yesterday’s feat?

Ifeanyi Anaemena: First of all, I have to thank all the Enyimba fans and supporters worldwide for their backing, and for their encouragement; their prayers towards the team and I wish them the grace of God. I pray God will keep aiding their welfare so that they will keep supporting us.

And I pray that on the continent, we are going to do well for them to be happy.