NLC Chairman's Wife Kidnapped In Taraba

Wife of the Taraba state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Abigail Peter, has been kidnapped, Concise News has gathered.

It was learned that Peter was abducted in the early hours of Thursday by unknown gunmen who stormed the house shooting sporadically to scare neighbours.

The NLC chairman told Channels TV that it was a thing of a shock to him as they all scampered for safety.

According to him, they whisked her away to an unknown destination.

He added that though he has made a written submission to the police on the incident, the kidnappers have not contacted the family on what their demands are.

Similarly, one Emeka Okoronkwo, the owner of ‘Our Nations Bakery’, who is a neighbour to the NLC Chairman, was also kidnapped.

His kidnap was shortly after the wife of the NLC Chairman was picked.

Emeka’s security aide was also shot in the leg and is receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo.