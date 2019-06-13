Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Thursday, June 13th, 2019.

Democracy Day: Buhari Renames Abuja National Stadium After MKO Abiola

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday renamed the Abuja National Stadium after MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of Nigeria’s 1999 presidential election. Buhari made the remark during the 2019 Democracy Day Address at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

2019 World Cup: Buhari Reacts To Falcons’ Defeat Of South Korea On June 12

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated African champions, Nigeria’s Super Falcons, for defeating South Korea 2-0 on Wednesday to revive their hopes of reaching the knock-out phase of the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup in France. The Falcons, who had lost 3-0 to Norway in their Group A opener on Saturday, June 8, went in front through D Y KIM’s own goal in the 29th minute, before forward Asisat Oshoala scored a delightful second in the 75th minute to seal the win.

June 12: Dele Momodu Comes Hard On Buhari Govt

A publisher Dele Momodu has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is more autocratic than democratic. Momodu was speaking on Wednesday on the sidelines of the June 12 Democracy Day in Nigeria. He added that it will be hard for the country to produce the likes of the late Moshood Abiola who was the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

June 12: Falana Makes Fresh Demand On Buhari Govt.

A human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has urged the federal government to recognize other Nigerians who were part of the annulled June 12, 1993, election. Concise News understands that Falana said this on Wednesday as the country marks the 2019 Democracy Day which was moved from May 29th to June 12 in honour of the acclaimed winner of the aforementioned election Moshood Abiola.

9th NASS Leadership: Oshiomhole Speaks On Emergence Of APC’s Preferred Candidates

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, says with the emergence of the party’s preferred candidates as presiding officers of the 9th National Assembly (NASS), the ruling party will have no reason not to deliver on its promises. Concise News reports that Oshiomhole stated this on Tuesday shortly after the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly in Abuja.

Okorocha Hails INEC For Giving Him Certificate Of Return

The Independent National Electoral Commission finally issued former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, his certificate of return as the senator-elect for Imo west, and has received commendation from him. Okorocha, in a statement by his media aide, Sam Onwuemedo, in Owerri, said that he was happy that the issuance of a certificate of return received national and international attention.

Rivers: Many Injured As Explosion Rocks Port Harcourt

Several persons have been feared injured in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital following an explosion at a mall, Concise News reports. The incident was said to have taken place at about 5:00 pm in the Kitchen area of the mall. This incident was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, on Wednesday.

Hate Speech: DSS Begins Clampdown On Social Media Users

The State Security Service has said it will begin a clampdown on persons posting inciting materials on the internet. A statement by the SSS on Wednesday noted that the internet has been used to promote hate and ethnic violence in the country. The SSS spokesmen Peter Afunanya as saying that some “unpatriotic” Nigerians have been using social media platforms to make “unguarded public statements and/or use the social media platforms to instil fear in the minds of citizens.”

Naira Marley’s Management Challenges EFCC

The management of Nigerian rapper Naira Marley have called out the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for not releasing the artiste. Concise News understands that despite being granted bail, the “Am I A Yahoo Boy” crooner has not been released.

Enyimba Spank Akwa United To Win Record 8th NPFL Title

Enyimba International FC will return to the CAF Champions League for the 2019/2020 season after clinching a record eighth Nigeria league title on Wednesday. The People’s Elephant as the Aba-based club are known defeated Akwa United 3-0 at the Agege Stadium in Lagos to record an unassailable 12 points from five matches in the championship playoffs.

