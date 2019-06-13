Ned Nwoko Lauds Regina Daniels Over New Appointment

Ned Nwoko, husband of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, has expressed his satisfaction in the achievements of his Wife.

Concise News understands that the actress was appointed as the youth ambassador of the Super Eagles supporters club ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In showing his support, the politician lauded his wife, saying he was proud of her.

“I am Proud Of You,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

