NdaniTV Set To Release New TV Series, ‘Oga! Pastor’

NdaniTV has announced that it is set to release a new web-series, “OGA! Pastor,”

Concise News understands that the series will be featuring fast-rising Nollywood actors including Ini Dima-Okojie, Uzor Arukwe, Pearl Okorie, Jimmy Odukoy and others.

“Oga! Pastor” follows the life of a young clergyman and founder of a fast-growing Church, GGBC who is struggling with balancing the needs of his family, the needs of the Church and his own personal needs.

The tough balancing act soon keeps him in the bondage of people’s expectations and the high standards he has set for himself.

Its a series Written by Lani Aisida and shot in the heart of Lagos.

“Oga! Pastor” is an original NdaniTV production which is powered by GTBank.