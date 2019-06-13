N-Power Announces Partnership With Multinational Info Tech Company IBM
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo with senior N-Power officials (Facebook)

The Federal Government‘s N-Power scheme have announced a partnership with American multinational information technology company, IBM, Concise News reports.

The collaboration, this online news medium understands is the IBM Jumpstart Competition. And it was made officially public on Thursday.

N-Power beneficiaries can participate by logging into their NPVN portal and following the instructions that follow.

The competition aims to create a sustainable positive future for N-Power volunteers.

It provides volunteers with the opportunity to learn and acquire new world-class IT skills, get inspired and innovate revolutionary technological solutions enabling them to move on to new jobs or become entrepreneurs.

The Federal Government’s N-Power scheme currently engages no fewer than 500,000 youth graduates deployed to provide public health services in teaching, health, agriculture and tax and monitoring.

It also engages another 200,000 non-graduates in training or on attachment to organisations as interns.

