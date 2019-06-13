Former BBNaija Star, Ifu Ennada has revealed that being in a relationship or marriage is not her priority at the moment and as she speaks she is not looking forward to settling down anytime soon.

The Nigerian actress took to her Instagram after one if her fan and well wisher simply commented on her page with “Somebody’s wife” on one of her photos on Instagram an she quickly responded to the comment.

She wrote “Not my portion now please. I want to make money and travel the world myself before settling with any man. Why is ‘husband house’ such a priority to the average Nigerian woman?

“People are built differently and they have different goals in life. Marriage is not on the table anytime now. I can’t even stand being in a relationship now let alone marriage.

“Please that institution is not for me now. I’m not mentally, emotionally and financially ready now,” she revealed.