Man Demands N3.5m To Divorce Wife

A businessman, Alhaji Murtala Adamu, on Thursday prayed a Gudu Grade II Court not to grant his estranged wife’s request for divorce until she returns the N3.5 million he so far expended on her.

Concise News reports that Adamu made the request during divorce proceedings to end his one-year marriage to Layisatu Abubakar.

He insists that he would not divorce Abubakar until his conditions are met.

According to NAN, Abubakar filed a case against Adamu on the basis of ‘Khul’, (also called Khula, is a divorce on the wife’s initiative and upon payment of an agreed amount to the husband).

In his testimony before the court, Adamu claims that the petitioner only stayed in his house for nine days when they got married after which she ran away to her friend’s house in Jos.

He also says that it was until she fell ill that her mother called him so that he could pay for her treatments.

During his testimony, Adamu calculates the total amount he spent on the petitioner.

“My lord, I spent N1. 2million during our wedding ceremony which includes her dowry of N80,000. I bought clothes, jewellery and shoes worth N500,000.

”I also paid N750,000 for her treatment when she was sick.

“Before I will agree to this divorce, she must refund all this money to me,” he says.

In her statement to the court, Abubakar states that she left her husband of nine days because an evil spirit was disturbing her.

”All the things he bought for me are still in his house.

”I cannot afford to return more than the N80,000 which he paid as my dowry.” she says.

The Judge, Ado Muktar adjourned the case until July 2 for judgment.