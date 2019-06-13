The Rivers State Government has assured the public that the Port Harcourt Shopping Mall will restart operations on Thursday following an explosion.

Concise News had reported that several persons were injured during the incident which took place on Wednesday evening.

According to the Secretary to the Rivers State Government Tammy Danagogo, those who have been injured are receiving treatment.

This is as he lauded the management of the mall for been able to contain the fire and asked them to meet with the State Government on Thursday at the State Secretariat to discuss other aspects of the incident and possible areas of intervention.