President of Liberia, George Weah is in Nigeria and now meeting with his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari who hosted him behind closed doors.

Weah arrived the forecourt of the Presidential Villa, Abuja around 11.35am on Thursday, with the meeting starting immediately after his arrival.

Weah was in Abuja for the June 12th 2019 Nigeria’s Democracy Day celebration.

The meeting was still in progress at the time of filing this report.