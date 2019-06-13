Welcome to Concise News round up of top transfer market stories as European football clubs begin to boost their squads ahead of next season.
Torreira Reveals He Might Bows Out From Arsenal
Arsenal Star, Lucas Torreira has signalled that he would be open to returning to Italy after just one season with the Gunners.
Concise News learned that Torreira, who showed dissatisfaction in his club side over communication barrier he is facing adding that the weather in the country is ” totally different from Italy.”
He said: “I don’t know if there are many things that I enjoy.
“I think it was better in Italy. England is a totally different world, a very large country.
“The language [barrier] has stopped me, to be able to relate with my teammates and with the people. It is very difficult when you can’t have a dialogue.
“And so is the climate. You go out in the morning and it is cloudy, you arrive late to your home and it is cloudy.”
He added, “it is strange a little bit, the sun, the more of us that we are here and we are accustomed to having always or almost always the sun. But as the years pass, I’m going to be adapting.“
Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Swansea City star Daniel James after an international clearance.
This online news platform understands that James signed a five-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year.
The Wales international made his professional debut for Swansea City in February 2018 and his senior Wales debut in November 2018, having previously represented the nation at various youth levels.
It was gathered that the 21-year-old signed for United at the Aon Training Complex.
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “Daniel is an exciting young winger with lots of skills, vision, exceptional pace and a good work ethic. He had a great season with Swansea City and has all the attributes needed to become a Manchester United player.
“We are delighted he has signed with our club and we are all looking forward to working with him. This is the perfect environment for Daniel to continue his development.”
James, on his part, said, “this is one of the best days of my life and a challenge I am really looking forward to. The Premier League is the best league in the world and Manchester United is the perfect place for me to continue to develop as a player.
“This is an incredibly proud moment for me and my family; however, it is tinged with sadness that my father isn’t able to share this experience with us. I am looking forward to working with Ole, meeting the team and getting started.”
Manchester City has outshined Premier League rivals, Manchester United in the chase for Juventus defender, Joao Cancelo.
Pep Guardiola’s side has agreed on a five-year deal with the Portugal international to leave Juventus for City.
Schira revealed this on Wednesday evening via his official Twitter account.
He said: ”#Manchester City wants to close for João #Cancelo from #Juventus. They have an agreement with the Portuguese player. Contacts ongoing to finalize the deal. #transfers #MCFCNicolò.
“#ManchesterCity has overtaken #ManchesterUnited in the race for João #Cancelo. Citizens have offered to him a contract until 2024 (€5M at year). #transfers #MCFC #MUFC.”
Recall that Manchester United identities Cancelo has one of it signing this season.
Real Madrid has acquired French player, Ferland Mendy from Lyon paying 48 million euros and a potential 5m euros in add-ons for the left-back.
Mendy’s acquisition has been confirmed after a doctor went to Paris to carry out the player’s medical and the Frenchman signs on a deal that runs until 2025.
Zidane wanted Mendy to come in to compete with Marcelo after a breakout season in Ligue 1, as the player made a total of 44 appearances across all competitions.
Mendy’s arrival means that some left-backs will have to leave, as Real Madrid already have Sergio Reguilon, Theo Hernandez and even Achraf Hakimi, who can play on that side.
Reguilon impressed at points in 2018/19 and Real Madrid would like to send him out on loan to further his development.
Barcelona has confirmed that they will sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid this summer.
This was revealed by Atletico CEO, Gil Martin on Wednesday where he noted that the club knew the Frenchman will be moving to the club since March 2019.
“We know since last March that Griezmann is going to Barcelona,” he told to Sport.
Griezmann informed Atletico last month that he will deposit his €120m release clause in July.
The player’s release clause is €200million after he penned a new contract with Atletico last summer.
But the amount has fallen to €120m euros from July 1 with the World Cup winner set to seal a five-year deal at the Nou Camp.
Real Madrid will unveil Belgian star Eden Hazard on Thursday following his move from Chelsea, the club has announced.
Hazard joined Los Blancos from Chelsea on a 5-year deal and will become the second player unveiled in two days by the Spanish team.
Hazard spent 7 seasons at Chelsea and failed to extend his time at the London club so as to join Real Madrid.
He was instrumental as the Blues won the 2018/2019 Europa League, spanking Arsenal 4-1 in the final.
And that is our compilation of top transfer market stories.