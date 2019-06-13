Welcome to Concise News round up of top transfer market stories as European football clubs begin to boost their squads ahead of next season.

Arsenal Star, Lucas Torreira has signalled that he would be open to returning to Italy after just one season with the Gunners.

Concise News learned that Torreira, who showed dissatisfaction in his club side over communication barrier he is facing adding that the weather in the country is ” totally different from Italy.”

He said: “I don’t know if there are many things that I enjoy.

“I think it was better in Italy. England is a totally different world, a very large country.

“The language [barrier] has stopped me, to be able to relate with my teammates and with the people. It is very difficult when you can’t have a dialogue.

“And so is the climate. You go out in the morning and it is cloudy, you arrive late to your home and it is cloudy.”

He added, “it is strange a little bit, the sun, the more of us that we are here and we are accustomed to having always or almost always the sun. But as the years pass, I’m going to be adapting.“

