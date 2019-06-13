Good day, and welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Thursday, June 13th, 2019 on Concise News.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has ordered the 23 local government areas chairmen of the state to go with their official vehicles after their tenure expires. Concise News understands that this was made known in a press release on Monday by the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Makurdi, the state capital. However, the tenure of the local government chairmen in the state ends this week. In a statement issued by the Information Officer of the Bureau, Ahangba Ayati disclosed that the governor requested Directors of General Services and Administration, DGSAs in the 23 Council Areas to allow the chairmen leave with the official cars. The statement read: “The Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs has requested that the Directors of General Services and Administration of all the councils in Benue State to comply with the directive of the State Executive Council on vehicles attached to local government chairmen. “The directive stipulates that the chairmen be allowed to leave the office with their official Toyota Corolla cars given to them in accordance with laid down procedure. “The Benue State Executive Council gave the directive before its dissolution on 27th May 2019.”

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has expressed confidence in the ability of the three senators and six House of Representatives members elected on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), representing the state in the 9th National Assembly. Concise News reports that Ortom states this while congratulating federal lawmakers from the state, ahead of today’s inauguration of the 9th Assembly. In a brief statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tever Akase, Ortom says Senators Gabriel Suswam, Orker Jev and Abba Moro, as well as the House of Representatives members from the state, are “men of tested integrity and experience who will make remarkable contributions to deepen the country’s democracy”. The Governor restates the commitment of his administration to work with the National Assembly members to attract greater development to the people of the state.

