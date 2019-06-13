Lady Pushed Out Of Bus 'Naked' After Being Robbed And Killed In Lagos

A Linguistics graduate of Ekiti State University, Abimbola Ayanwale Modinat was reportedly robbed, before being killed and pushed out of a moving commercial vehicle by suspected armed robbers at Idi-Iroko, Anthony Village area of Lagos State.

Concise News gathered that Abimbola was returning home when she unknowingly boarded a bus filled with criminals.

In the course of their journey, she was robbed, killed and pushed out stark naked in front of a Pizza joint in Idi-Iroko at about 10:45 pm on Tuesday, June 11th.

The incident was immediately reported at the Anthony Village Police Station and her body was later evacuated by the police and deposited at Lagos State University (LASUTH) mortuary.

A relative of the deceased, Adegoke Adekemi, who took to her Facebook page to mourn her, wrote;

“Auntie mi Modinat; you were still active on WhatsApp till 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Only for us to be called around 11 p.m. that you’re dead! How do these things happen? One minute, you’re healthy and bubbly, the next minute, you were called by someone. We are missing you already. You went to work, returning and you were shot to death! It’s a wicked world! My heart is just about to explode. I can’t wrap my head around this. Rest in peace Aunty mi. We will miss you dearly.”

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police command, DSP Bala Elkana, said the Commissioner of Police has ordered a full-scale investigation into the matter. He added that no arrest has been made.