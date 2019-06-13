Senator Dino Melaye has revealed that Nigerians (his followers) are the ones producing campaign posters for the Kogi State governorship election, Concise News reports.

Concise News understands that the Kogi West lawmaker recently declared his interest to run for the number seat in the State.

Dino who is a member of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has, however, said he has not spent a dime in printing posters for the polls.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: “Yet to print any poster but Nigerians from all over have been producing posters. I’m grateful.”