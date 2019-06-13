President Muhammadu Buhari revealed that most cases of inter-religious strife, inter-communal violence were and are still being sponsored or influenced by political, ethnic, and or religious leaders.

Concise News reports that the President make this known in his Democracy Day address on Wednesday in Abuja, saying that the leaders were hoping to benefits by “exploiting our divisions and fault lines, thereby weakening our country.”

President Buhari disclosed that in spite of activities of the saboteurs, his government had remained focused on keeping to his campaign promises in the areas of security, economy and fighting corruption.

“When I took the oath of office on May 29, 2015, insecurity reigned. Apart from occupying 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the Northeast, Boko Haram can at will attack any city including the Federal Capital Territory; can threaten any institution including bombing the United Nations building and Police Headquarters in Abuja.”

He said he admitted some of the challenges still remain in kidnappings and banditry in some areas across the country.

“The great difference between 2015 and today is that we are meeting these challenges with much greater support to the security forces in terms of money, equipment and improved local intelligence.

“We are meeting these challenges with superior strategy, firepower and resolve,’’ he said.

The president restated the greatness of Nigeria in the comity of nations and the need for every citizen to work towards reclaiming the glory.

Meanwhile, the president said Nigeria had contributed to UN peace-keeping responsibilities all over the world. He said that Nigeria helped to stabilise Liberia, Sierran Leone, Ivory Coast and recently prevented the Gambia from degenerating into anarchy.

“Without Nigerian influence and resources, the liberation of Angola, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and ultimately South Africa would have come at a greater cost.

“This fact has been attested to by none other than the late Nelson Mandela himself.