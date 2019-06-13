A publisher Dele Momodu has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is more autocratic than democratic.

Momodu was speaking on Wednesday on the sidelines of the June 12 Democracy Day in Nigeria.

He added that it will be hard for the country to produce the likes of the late Moshood Abiola who was the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

“I see Buhari’s government as more pro-military than pro-democracy,” he told Channels TV.

“When you see an executive arm that seeks to control everything, executive controls executive, executive controls judiciary, controls legislature, controls the media, that is military

“Absolute power, as they say, creates an absolute dictatorship,” Dele Momodu opined.

On whether Buhari can unite Nigerians, he said: “I have met him a couple of times, but I am not convinced, especially today, what I expected today in Abuja was a unification process.

“I would have expected to see most of the opposition leaders, I am sure, I don’t know if they were invited, but I am sure that if they were invited a lot of them would have come here today.”