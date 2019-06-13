Imo: Deputy To Okorocha's Son In-law Dumps AA For PDP

The Deputy governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Imo State, and immediate past Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Acho Ihim has decamped to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Ihim’s defection, it was learnt, may not be unconnected with threat by his former colleagues to drag him before the anti-graft agency over allegations of financial misappropriation.

The AA is still contesting the outcome of the governorship election, which was decided in the favour of the PDP at the Tribunal.

When contacted, Ihim confirmed that he has decided to move on with his political career and had to join the PDP, where he said he will be better appreciated.

However, in his reaction to the development, the AA governorship candidate and son in-law to former governor Rochas Okorocha, Uche Nwosu, dismissed Ihim’s defection as inconsequential and cannot hurt his case at the Election Petition Tribunal.

According to The Nation, Nwosu said, “Acho Ihim’s defection will not in any way affect our matter in the Tribunal; he is not a respondent in the Suit. I wish him well”.