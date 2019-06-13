Honourable Chiji Collins has been elected as the new Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly by members-elect on Thursday.

Concise News reports that he was elected unopposed following a nomination by Lawman Duruji (Ehime Mbano) and seconded Kennedy Ibe (Obowo).

Collins was elected on the platform All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and defected to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) three days ago to enable him to emerge the Speaker.

Also, Honourable Okey Onyekamma was elected the deputy speaker.

He was elected unopposed following his nomination by member-elect of Mbaise state constituency, Anyadike Nwosu and seconded by member-elect, Njaba state constituency, Uju Onwudiwe.

The deputy speaker who represents Mbaitoli state constituency is a first-time lawmaker.

This online news platform had reported that six lawmakers on Monday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmakers announced their defection in a letter they addressed to the Speaker and read by the Clerk of the House during plenary.

Five of the lawmakers, before their defection on Monday, were members of the Action Alliance; while one of them was of the APGA

The AA lawmakers who defected to the PDP are Mike Iheanaetu (Aboh Mbaise), Victor Onyewuchi (Owerri West), Ken Agbim (Ahiazu Mbaise), Lloyd Chukwuemeka (Owerri North) and Bruno Ukoha (Ezinihittte Mbaise).