Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala has said she is not under pressure to score more for the team after her first strike at the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Concise News understands that the Barcelona star was on song as the African champions whipped South Korea 2-0 in their second game at the competition on Wednesday.

However, Oshoala who had in the past played for the Arsenal Ladies said after the tie that she is not under pressure to net another goal for the West Africans.

“I’m not under any pressure, I just do my job for the interest of the team and is not all about me,” she said.

“It’s about the team, so why would I put myself under pressure? no pressure, just in the game to do my thing and have fun.”