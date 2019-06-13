The State Security Service has said it will begin a clampdown on persons posting inciting materials on the internet.

A statement by the SSS on Wednesday noted that the internet has been used to promote hate and ethnic violence in the country.

Premium Times reported the SSS spokesmen Peter Afunanya as saying that some “unpatriotic” Nigerians have been using social media platforms to make “unguarded public statements and/or use the social media platforms to instil fear in the minds of citizens.”

He noted that “These are reflected in the misleading statements and articles being circulated among unsuspecting members of the public.

“Such inciting materials oftentimes are designed to make or convey false accusations by one group against the other.

“They also resort to skewing historical narratives to suit their objective of masterminding ethnic violence in the nation. So far, some of the culprits have been arrested.”

According to him, the DSS was “determined to ensure that the tribal chauvinists and mischief makers do not continue to exploit socio-political differences and Internet platforms to threaten the peace and stability of the country.”