Their first away trip of 2019/20 comes the following week when we travel to the Midlands to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Concise News reports that The Reds begin the campaign by hosting top-six rivals Chelsea on Sunday 11 August. It’s the first time they’ve met the Blues on the opening day since the 2004/05 season.

Fans will no doubt already be anticipating meetings with Liverpool next season, the first of which takes place at Old Trafford on 19 October, with the visit to Anfield coming on 18 January.

The first Manchester derby of the new season takes place at the Etihad Stadium on 7 December and United host neighbours, City a few months later, on 7 March.

To finish the 2019/20 campaign, Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s men will welcome West Ham United to the Theatre of Dreams in the penultimate weekend, before wrapping things up away to Leicester City on Sunday 17 May.

It should be noted that all of the dates listed are provisional and subject to change.