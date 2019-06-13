Manchester United’s Premier League fixtures for the 2019/20 season have been released and the Red Devils start with a huge game at Old Trafford.
Concise News reports that The Reds begin the campaign by hosting top-six rivals Chelsea on Sunday 11 August. It’s the first time they’ve met the Blues on the opening day since the 2004/05 season.
Their first away trip of 2019/20 comes the following week when we travel to the Midlands to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Fans will no doubt already be anticipating meetings with Liverpool next season, the first of which takes place at Old Trafford on 19 October, with the visit to Anfield coming on 18 January.
The first Manchester derby of the new season takes place at the Etihad Stadium on 7 December and United host neighbours, City a few months later, on 7 March.
To finish the 2019/20 campaign, Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s men will welcome West Ham United to the Theatre of Dreams in the penultimate weekend, before wrapping things up away to Leicester City on Sunday 17 May.
It should be noted that all of the dates listed are provisional and subject to change.
UNITED’S PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES 2019/20
Sun Aug 11 Chelsea H
Sat Aug 17 Wolverhampton Wanderers A
Sat Aug 24 Crystal Palace H
Sat Aug 31 Southampton A
Sat Sep 14 Leicester City H
Sat Sep 21 West Ham United A
Sat Sep 28 Arsenal H
Sat Oct 5 Newcastle United A
Sat Oct 19 Liverpool H
Sat Oct 26 Norwich City A
Sat Nov 2 Bournemouth A
Sat Nov 9 Brighton and Hove Albion H
Sat Nov 23 Sheffield United A
Sat Nov 30 Aston Villa H
Tue Dec 3 Tottenham Hotspur H
Sat Dec 7 Manchester City A
Sat Dec 14 Everton H
Sat Dec 21 Watford A
Thu Dec 26 Newcastle United H
Sat Dec 28 Burnley A
Wed Jan 1 Arsenal A
Sat Jan 11 Norwich City H
Sat Jan 18 Liverpool A
Tue Jan 21 Burnley H
Sat Feb 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers H
Sat Feb 8 Chelsea A (Matches to be played 8 or 15 February)
Sat Feb 22 Watford H
Sat Feb 29 Everton A
Sat Mar 7 Manchester City H
Sat Mar 14 Tottenham Hotspur A
Sat Mar 21 Sheffield United H
Sat Apr 4 Brighton and Hove Albion A
Sat Apr 11 Bournemouth H
Sat Apr 18 Aston Villa A
Sat Apr 25 Southampton H
Sat May 2 Crystal Palace A
Sat May 9 West Ham United H
Sun May 17 Leicester City A