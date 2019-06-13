Former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose has lambasted ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo for refusing to honour late MKO Abiola while he was in office.

The former chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for naming the National Stadium in Abuja after the late Abiola.

Concise News reports that the President had last year recognised June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day, as well as giving national honours to him posthumously.

Also on Wednesday during the maiden celebration of the National Democracy Day on June 12, Buhari renamed the National Stadium after the late Abiola.

Reacting on his verified Twitter handle, Fayose said Obasanjo was the biggest beneficiary of the 1993 election, yet failed to honour Abiola.

He tweeted, “Honouring MKO Abiola by @MBuhari is to Obasanjo’s shame. It remains a sore-point of his political history that because of ego, Obasanjo, who’s the greatest beneficiary of the June 12, 1993 struggle failed to honour his kinsman, MKO Abiola. So, I commend President Buhari.”