Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Teddy A has removed his dreadlocks.

The singer had earlier put up a video on Instagram of himself walking into a salon to request for a big chop.

“I need to get a haircut…new look, I’ll show them on Instagram,” he said.

Teddy A later posted a photo of his blonde hair with the caption, “new look, who this. #Moneymovesonly.”

The reality TV star has since got mixed reactions from his fans and some have insinuated that Bambam influenced his decision to have a haircut.

See photos: