Etinosa Nude: Actress Debunks MC Galaxy’s Claim Of Planning Act

Fast rising Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has descended on Nigerian singer, MC Galaxy for saying her display of nudity was a planned act by both of them.

In a recent interview with HIP TV, the “Ogbono” crooner confessed by saying that all that happened was a planned work between him and Etinosa.

Recall that the social media personality had a few months ago appeared naked on the Instagram live video of the singer, which according to her was because she was under the influence of alcohol.

The incident drew lots of reactions from Nigerians who found it embarrassing.

According to them, the actress must have done what she did for fame or to trend on social media.

Etinosa in her reactions to the artiste’s interview, she debunked that the action was a planned act, stressing that she was under the influence of alcohol.

She further said she regretted her actions, stressing that it still makes her cry in her privacy because she abused her womanhood and dignity as a person.

Etinosa corrected the impression that her going nude was for. According to her, she was already satisfied with the level where she was as a celebrity and was optimistic she would go farther.

Throwing a jab at MC Galaxy, the actress said she won’t not go to him for fame, saying she knows she was popular than the singer.

In her conclusion, she said the actions made her learn a lot and has turned her into a better person who needs to understands that there is a need for her to increase her labour.

As at the time of filing in this report, MC Galaxy was yet to give a response.

See screenshot: