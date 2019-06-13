Shehu Sani, the lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth Nigerian Senate, has said that Governor Nasir El-Rufai will soon betray President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Sani, who said this in a Facebook post while responding to El-Rufai’s comments online, warned that Buhari would soon taste the venom of the Kaduna governor’s treachery.

El-Rufai had posted photos of Sani and former lawmaker Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, mocking them and boasting that he was responsible for their defeat in the 2019 general election and their “permanent” retirement from politics.

Sani said El-Rufai’s inability to emerge as the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum showed that the Kaduna governor could not win anything without Buhari’s help.

He wrote: “Your treacherous history of jumping from one godfather to another is well-known to all Nigerians.

“And I have always believed that it’s a matter of time before PMB will have a taste of your patented venom and perfidy once you reach a point that he is of no further importance to you.”

The former lawmaker said El-Rufai was an “opportunist who uses people in power only to betray them later.”

Sani added, “You can’t claim to have ‘retired’ anyone from politics when all your life is about hanging on President Buhari and dropping his name to achieve your goals. You have yet to prove your ‘power of retirement’ by standing on your feet though the recent one you did was trying to be the chairman of governors’ forum and you woefully failed.

“Your treacherous history of jumping from one godfather to another is well-known to all Nigerians. And I have always believed that it’s a matter of time before PMB will have a taste of your patented venom and perfidy once you reach a point that he is of no further importance to you.”