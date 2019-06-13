De Ligt Set To Complete €75million Move To Top European Club

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are making progress in their bid to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax, with the player’s agent Mino Raiola currently in the French capital, ESPN reports.

De Ligt has been on the list of most top European clubs chasing his signature, including Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester United.

Concise News gathered that the Ligue 1 champions are close to agreeing on terms with Ajax star over a transfer fee in excess of €75million.

Raiola arrived in Paris on Wednesday to discuss De Ligt’s personal terms with PSG.

A lucrative €12million gross annual salary across a five-year period, is now on the table in front of the 19-year-old.