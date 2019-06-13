Full Arsenal Premier League Fixtures For 2019/20
Arsenal will travel to Newcastle for their opening match of the 2019/20 Premier League season, Concise News reports.

After their trip to the northeast, Unai Emery‘s men host Burnley at Emirates Stadium, before facing Liverpool at Anfield.

They then have their first north London derby of the season as Tottenham arrive in the month-end of August, with the reverse fixture taking place on April 25.

Arsenal round off the season by hosting Liverpool, travelling to Aston Villa and then facing Watford at home.

Arsenal Premier League 2019-20 fixtures

 

Date Time Match
11/08/2019 14:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal
17/08/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Burnley
24/08/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal
31/08/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
14/09/2019 15:00 Watford v Arsenal
21/09/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Aston Villa
28/09/2019 15:00 Manchester United v Arsenal
05/10/2019 15:00 Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth
19/10/2019 15:00 Sheffield United v Arsenal
26/10/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Crystal Palace
02/11/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Wolverhampton
09/11/2019 15:00 Leicester City v Arsenal
23/11/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Southampton
30/11/2019 15:00 Norwich City v Arsenal
03/12/2019 19:45 Arsenal v Brighton
07/12/2019 15:00 West Ham United v Arsenal
14/12/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester City
21/12/2019 15:00 Everton v Arsenal
26/12/2019 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal
28/12/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea
01/01/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester United
11/01/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal
18/01/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Sheffield United
22/01/2020 19:45 Chelsea v Arsenal
01/02/2020 15:00 Burnley v Arsenal
08/02/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle United
22/02/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Everton
29/02/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Arsenal
07/03/2020 15:00 Arsenal v West Ham United
14/03/2020 15:00 Brighton v Arsenal
21/03/2020 15:00 Southampton v Arsenal
04/04/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Norwich City
11/04/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Arsenal
18/04/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Leicester City
25/04/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
02/05/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool
09/05/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Arsenal
17/05/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Watford

 

