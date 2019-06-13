Arsenal will travel to Newcastle for their opening match of the 2019/20 Premier League season, Concise News reports.
After their trip to the northeast, Unai Emery‘s men host Burnley at Emirates Stadium, before facing Liverpool at Anfield.
They then have their first north London derby of the season as Tottenham arrive in the month-end of August, with the reverse fixture taking place on April 25.
Arsenal round off the season by hosting Liverpool, travelling to Aston Villa and then facing Watford at home.
Arsenal Premier League 2019-20 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|11/08/2019
|14:00
|Newcastle United v Arsenal
|17/08/2019
|15:00
|Arsenal v Burnley
|24/08/2019
|15:00
|Liverpool v Arsenal
|31/08/2019
|15:00
|Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
|14/09/2019
|15:00
|Watford v Arsenal
|21/09/2019
|15:00
|Arsenal v Aston Villa
|28/09/2019
|15:00
|Manchester United v Arsenal
|05/10/2019
|15:00
|Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|19/10/2019
|15:00
|Sheffield United v Arsenal
|26/10/2019
|15:00
|Arsenal v Crystal Palace
|02/11/2019
|15:00
|Arsenal v Wolverhampton
|09/11/2019
|15:00
|Leicester City v Arsenal
|23/11/2019
|15:00
|Arsenal v Southampton
|30/11/2019
|15:00
|Norwich City v Arsenal
|03/12/2019
|19:45
|Arsenal v Brighton
|07/12/2019
|15:00
|West Ham United v Arsenal
|14/12/2019
|15:00
|Arsenal v Manchester City
|21/12/2019
|15:00
|Everton v Arsenal
|26/12/2019
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal
|28/12/2019
|15:00
|Arsenal v Chelsea
|01/01/2020
|15:00
|Arsenal v Manchester United
|11/01/2020
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Arsenal
|18/01/2020
|15:00
|Arsenal v Sheffield United
|22/01/2020
|19:45
|Chelsea v Arsenal
|01/02/2020
|15:00
|Burnley v Arsenal
|08/02/2020
|15:00
|Arsenal v Newcastle United
|22/02/2020
|15:00
|Arsenal v Everton
|29/02/2020
|15:00
|Manchester City v Arsenal
|07/03/2020
|15:00
|Arsenal v West Ham United
|14/03/2020
|15:00
|Brighton v Arsenal
|21/03/2020
|15:00
|Southampton v Arsenal
|04/04/2020
|15:00
|Arsenal v Norwich City
|11/04/2020
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Arsenal
|18/04/2020
|15:00
|Arsenal v Leicester City
|25/04/2020
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
|02/05/2020
|15:00
|Arsenal v Liverpool
|09/05/2020
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Arsenal
|17/05/2020
|15:00
|Arsenal v Watford