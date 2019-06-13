Burna Boy Offers To Help Victims Of Sudan Massacre
Burna Boy. Source: Instagram.

Ace Nigerian singer Burna Boy has taken to Twitter to vow that he will be assisting victims of Sudan Massacre in every way he can.

The multi-award winning singer made this pledge following news that has been trending online on the ongoing massacre the people of Sudan are currently experiencing.

Advertise With Us

In giving an update, A social media user has called out for more awareness of what is going on in the country.

He wrote, “There is currently a blackout in Sudan.
– 500 killed
– 723 injured
– 650 arrested
– 48 women raped
– 6 men raped
– 1000 missing

“No western media has reported on the massacre. RT to spread awareness and stop it being suppressed. #SudanMassacre #Sudan #blueprintafric”

Taking to social media, Burna promised to help the victims of the massacre, urging everyone else to stan up in assisting the Sundanese out of oppression.

The Afro-fusion singer has pleaded with any organisation involved in providing assistance to reach out to him.

“I STAND WITH SUDAN! … we can’t be silent when our brothers and sisters are being oppressed. Any organisations involved in providing medical aid in Sudan pls hit me up,” He wrote.

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR