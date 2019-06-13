Former presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP) Dele Momodu believes that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is more pro-military.

The Ovation Magazine publisher made this assertion when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He was of the opinion that there are no strong democratic tendencies within the Buhari-led government.

“I see Buhari’s government as more pro-military than pro-democracy. When you see an executive arm that seeks to control everything, executive controls executive, executive controls judiciary, controls legislature, controls the media, that is military,” he said.

“Absolute power, as they say, creates an absolute dictatorship.”

When asked if he sees President Buhari as that kind of person who will unite Nigeria, Mr. Momodu said, “I have met him a couple of times, but I am not convinced, especially today, what I expected today in Abuja was a unification process.

“I would have expected to see most of the opposition leaders, I am sure, I don’t know if they were invited, but I am sure that if they were invited a lot of them would have come here today.”

Momodu, however, hoped that the Nigerian government would be able to unite its people soon.

He said, “I am hoping that the government of today, beyond naming the stadium after Abiola, beyond declaring the public holiday, I’m hoping that they will also be able to unite Nigeria”.