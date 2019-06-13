President Muhammadu Buhari‘s main challenger in the 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have prayed the presidential tribunal to order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to grant them access to inspect the commission’s server.

They also prayed the tribunal to give them permission to inspect other electronic gadgets used by INEC in the Feb. 23 presidential election.

PDP and Atiku in their petition before the tribunal, are laying claim to victory in the Feb. 23 presidential election as per the results fed into INEC’s server, a claim the electoral umpire has consistently denied.

INEC had on February 27 declared Buhari as the winner of the Feb. 23 Presidential election in the country.

According to the Commission, Buhari polled 15,191,847 votes to defeat his rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who polled 11,262,978 votes.