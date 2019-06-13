Adesua Etomi Pulls New Stunt In New Movie Trailer, 'Muna'

Adesua Etomi-Wellington, wife of Banky W has shown an unusual act as an actress following the release of the movie trailer “Muna.”

KevStel TV released the full-length trailer for Kevin Nwankwor’s action-packed film, the actress no doubt gave her best, leaving her fans with reactions of her actions.

Concise News gathered that the actress, no doubt rendered a full display of her seemingly acquired martial art skills.

This is coming after several have passed since the fans of the multi-award actress were teased by her preparation for the role of an all grown “Muna.”

Upon uploading the trailer on Youtube page, fans have given overwhelming accolades to Adesua over her ability to get the martial art and few other techniques right.

See video: