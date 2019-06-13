Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe has been elected as the Senate Minority leader following a meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Concise News understands that Abaribe represents Abia South Senatorial District was handed the position following the meeting which held on Thursday.

Some other officers who emerged during the meeting are Senator Emmanuel Bwacha (Taraba), the Deputy Minority leader, and Senator Philip Aduda (FCT) Minority Whip.

This news medium had earlier reported that Ahmed Lawan and Ovie Omo-Agege were elected as Senate and Deputy Senate President respectively by the lawmakers.

Also, Femi Gbajabiamila emerged as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.