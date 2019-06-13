The Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, on Wednesday told the new Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, to make Nigeria more important than his party – the All Progressives Congress (APChttps://www.concisenews.global/tag/APC).

Melaye made the call while congratulating Lawan on his emergence as the Senate President of the 9th Assembly.

In a tweet, Melaye wrote: “Congratulations once again Senator Ahmed Lawal. Make Nigeria more important and above APC.”

Lawan, the Senator representing Yobe North had emerged Senate President on Wednesday after defeating his rival, Senator Ali Ndume.

The Yobe lawmaker was declared winner of the election to the office of the Senate Presidency of the 9th National Assembly after he polled the highest number of votes.

This followed a hitch-free election on Tuesday at the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly.

The election, which was presided by Mohammed Ataba-Omolori, saw the Yobe Senator scoring 79 votes after ballots sorting.