A former governor of Imo State Rochas Okorocha has lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)for issuing him his Certificate of Return.

Concise News understands that Okorocha who represents Imo West could not get his certificate from INEC when others got theirs because his win was declared under duress.

However, a court ordered the electoral body to issue him the certificate on Tuesday.

Speaking after he was sworn in at the National Assembly, the former Imo leader expressed shock, however, on learning that INEC wants to appeal the ruling of the court.

“It will be very surprising to see that INEC will appeal this matter because there is no basis for it,” he said.

“Duress means using mild or excessive force to compel someone to do something he or she does not want to do.

“How would you have done that in a returning hall where you have police, SSS and party agents?

“And in my own person walking with gun or machete asking them to write [the] result on my behalf. That didn’t happen. I think there is more to duress than duress itself.”