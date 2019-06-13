Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru is optimistic that the side will do well at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Concise News reports.

Concise News understands that the Galatasaray of Turkey star also expressed delight at being back to the team following injuries.

Speaking as the Eagles take on Senegal in a friendly over the weekend, the on-loan Everton man believes that with the team spirit in the camp, the three-time African champions will emerge victoriously.

“What happened was that the injury, everything, it just happened, but at the moment I will say that am happy to be with the team again, the staff and everyone,” he told Brila FM.

“At the moment, the team spirit is very high and we hope to come out victorious in the game.

“We all have each other’s backs and it’s like a family, the togetherness is great. We all train hard every day with the same mentality and mindset and that is to come out victorious.”