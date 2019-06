Nigerian Artiste Yemi Alade, who recently released a single titled “Bounce”, has dropped the video to the music on Wednesday, June 12th.

Concise News had reported that the song, produced by Egar Boi, serves as the official lead single of “Woman of Steel” which is anticipated for release any time soon.

“Bounce” video was shot and directed by popular video director “Sesan”.

See video: