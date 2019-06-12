Women's World Cup: Oshoala With Excellent Finish As Falcons Whip Korea

African champions, the Super Falcons of Nigeria, have revived their hopes of advancing to the knock-out phase of the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup in France with a 2-0 win over Asian powerhouse Korea Republic on Wednesday.

D Y KIM did what she will not like to recall by scoring an own goal in the 29th minute to give Nigeria a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Thereafter in the second half, Barcelona forward and the immediate past African footballer of the year, Asisat Oshoala, netted a goal she would love to watch over and over again.

With this win, Nigeria have joined France and Norway on three points, while Korea Republic are in trouble, as the Asians will need to beat the Norwegians convincingly to have a chance of advancing.

More to come…