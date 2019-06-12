Welcome to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) news roundup for today, June 12, 2019, on Concise News.

Nigerians have lamented the new cut-off mark for universities, polytechnics and other higher institutions as released by the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB).

Concise News had reported that JAMB pegged the new cut-off mark for universities at 160 from the obtainable score of 400 for those who sat the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says 160 has been approved as the national minimum benchmark for admission into public universities.

Concise News learned that this decision was reached at the 19th Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria on Tuesday in Osun state, southwest Nigeria.

Also approved was 120 cut-off mark for public polytechnics and 110 for private polytechnics, while 100 was approved as the cut-off mark for colleges of education.

The meeting, which had Vice Chancellors of universities, Rectors of Polytechnics and Provost of colleges of education, was presided over by JAMB Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has released additional results of 15, 490 candidates who wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in April, Concise News reports.

The board said it released the results after clearing the candidates of various examination infractions.

JAMB had earlier disclosed that none of the candidates that sat the exam has more than one result.

The board’s Head, Media and Publications, Dr Fabian Benjamin, revealed that candidates with more than one result were victims or fraudulent of examination malpractices.

