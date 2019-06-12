Real Madrid will unveil Belgian star Eden Hazard on Thursday following his move from Chelsea, the club have announced.

Concise News reported that Hazard joined Los Blancos from Chelsea on a 5-year deal and will become the second player unveiled in two days by the Spanish team.

A statement by the club noted that Hazard will be unveiled on Thursday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Hazard spent 7 seasons at Chelsea and failed to extend his time at the London club so as to join Real Madrid.

He was instrumental as the Blues won the 2018/2019 Europa League, spanking Arsenal 4-1 in the final.