EPL: Sarri Speaks On Hazard's Departure From Chelsea
Hazard with his Player of the Year award

Real Madrid will unveil Belgian star Eden Hazard on Thursday following his move from Chelsea, the club have announced.

Concise News reported that Hazard joined Los Blancos from Chelsea on a 5-year deal and will become the second player unveiled in two days by the Spanish team.

A statement by the club noted that Hazard will be unveiled on Thursday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Hazard spent 7 seasons at Chelsea and failed to extend his time at the London club so as to join Real Madrid.

He was instrumental as the Blues won the 2018/2019 Europa League, spanking Arsenal 4-1 in the final.

