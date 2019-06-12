Transfer News: Real Madrid Sign Ferland Mendy (Official)

Real Madrid have acquired French player, Ferland Mendy from Lyon paying 48 million euros and a potential 5m euros in add-ons for the left-back.

Concise News reports Mendy’s acquisition has been confirmed after a doctor went to Paris to carry out the player’s medical and the Frenchman signs on a deal that runs until 2025.

Zidane wanted Mendy to come in to compete with Marcelo after a breakout season in Ligue 1, as the player made a total of 44 appearances across all competitions.

Given that the 24-year-old is similar to the Brazilian in the sense that he is an attacking full-back, Real Madrid see him as a long-term replacement and someone who can also do a job in the short-term.

Mendy’s arrival means that some left-backs will have to leave, as Real Madrid already have Sergio Reguilon, Theo Hernandez and even Achraf Hakimi, who can play on that side.

Reguilon impressed at points in 2018/19 and Real Madrid would like to send him out on loan to further his development.