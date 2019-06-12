Transfer News: Man United Identify Potental De Gea Replacements

The transfer saga revolving around Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea continues to drag on as the club identified Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana as a possible successor of the Spaniard.

According to The Sun, the Spaniard was heading to Real Madrid, and now it looks like PSG could be the destination for the stopper.

However, United have lined up Ajax’s Andre Onana as a replacement should De Gea leave this summer.

A sizeable bid for the Spaniard would give Ed Woodward and the United hierarchy a big decision to make – so they have begun to plan for that possibility.

Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak has let it be known that he would be willing to move to United once he leaves Spain – and that is certain to be of interest.

But United have been impressed by Onana’s season – as he helped the Dutch club to within minutes of reaching the Champions League final.