Atletico Madrid’s CEO, Gil Martin, has confirmed that Antoine Griezmann is ready to join the Spanish giants, Barcelona this summer.

Concise News learned that Martin, who disclosed that the club knew Griezmann would be joining their LaLiga rivals since March.

He told the Sport that “We know since last March that Griezmann is going to Barcelona.”

Recall that last month Griezmann informed Atletico that he is ready to deposit his €120m release clause in July.

Meanwhile, the player’s release clause is currently €200million, after he signed a new contract with Atletico just last summer.

The Atletico Star is expected to sign a five-year deal at the Nou Camp.

Also, that figure drops to €120m euros from July 1.