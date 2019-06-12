The premiere of Bolanle Austen-Peters’ movie ‘The Bling Lagosians‘ holds on Sunday, June 16, at the Filmhouse Cinemas, Lekki.

Tagged “Eko For Show”, the event’s major highlight is the sum of N1 million earmarked for the top three best dressed.

The winner goes home with 500,000, while the first and second runners-up will go home with 350,000 and 150,000 respectively.

Concise News gathered that ‘The Bling Lagosians’ will be out on 28th of June.

The film tells the story of the affluent, brash, flamboyant, audacious and over the top lifestyle of Lagosians. The movie shows the lifestyle of a Lagos family that is presently living in their past glory.

Although they are not as wealthy as they once were, they still want to maintain the lifestyle they used to live.

They want to host the talk of town parties, wear the best designers and ride the fastest of cars, even if it means wallowing in debt. This movie is intended to show how people go the extreme to keep up appearances in society.