Teni To Release Another Single, 'Power Rangers'
Teni Entertainer. Source: Instagram.

Teniola Apata popularly known as Teni Makanaki has announced the release of her next single which she titled “Power Rangers”

The award-winning singer who made this known via Instagram said her fans should prepare to receive the song on Friday, June 14th.

Advertise With Us

She added that “Power Ranger” was not just a song for entertainment, but also a love story.

Following the post, fans have shown their eagerness and readiness to download the song from Dr Dorlor Entertainment artiste.

She wrote, “NEW MUSIC THIS FRIDAY!!! #PowerRangers ❤️❤️❤️ A love story”

 

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR