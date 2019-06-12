Teni To Release Another Single, 'Power Rangers'

Teniola Apata popularly known as Teni Makanaki has announced the release of her next single which she titled “Power Rangers”

The award-winning singer who made this known via Instagram said her fans should prepare to receive the song on Friday, June 14th.

She added that “Power Ranger” was not just a song for entertainment, but also a love story.

Following the post, fans have shown their eagerness and readiness to download the song from Dr Dorlor Entertainment artiste.

She wrote, “NEW MUSIC THIS FRIDAY!!! #PowerRangers ❤️❤️❤️ A love story”