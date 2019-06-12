Stefflon Don Gushes Over Burna Boy

British rapper, Stefflon Don has through Twitter lauded her boyfriend, Burna Boy, stating that she is so proud of him.

She further revealed that the Afro-fusion singer has plans of doing “some amazing things” this week.

Stefflon Don and the “Dangote” crooner have been in a relationship since the beginning of the year and they have always been spotted at events together.

She wrote, “So proud of this man. He is about to do some Amazing things this week and I’m more gassed than he is. I can’t wait for it all to unfold and I can’t stop smiling.”

Damini Ogulu professionally called Burna Boy is a Nigerian Afro-fusion singer and songwriter who rose to prominence in 2012 after releasing the lead single “Like to Party” from his debut studio album, “L.I.F.E.”