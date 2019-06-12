Startup Nigeria, a program endorsed by the National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP) is accepting applications from individuals with innovative ideas & startups in 3 zones – North Central, South East, & North West.

Concise News reports that last year, Startup Nigeria partnered with the N-SIP to design and implement the first edition of Startup Nigeria.

Then (in 2018), it was targeted at startups in the North Central and South Eastern states, and focused on Agriculture, Commerce, Finance and Governance solutions.

The program trained and mentored a number of innovative startups like Aamorise (Forensic Solutions) who developed a forensic investigation tool for security agencies and Smart Teller, a startup that helps cooperatives digitize payments and banking.

Are you resident in states in North Central, South-East or North-West and have an idea or a solution that will benefit your community? Apply now at https://t.co/JGCAEyDbFp and be sure to follow @startsng pic.twitter.com/eYowJBWfIq — N-Power (@npower_ng) June 11, 2019

Startup Nigeria 2019 is open to Nigerians living in the South East, North Central and North West zones of Nigeria. Participants get a chance to access up to 2M Naira in equity-free funding.

Startup Nigeria is a 3-Month Incubation Program designed to support innovative idea-staged companies across Nigeria with funding, mentorship and training. The curriculum is specifically designed to move companies from ideas to viable products/services.

The Startup Nigeria Program gives Founders the needed leverage to excel with it’s specially designed curriculum to help idea and early-stage entrepreneurs find their footing and grow in Nigeria’s socio-economic terrain.

It closes soon. You can apply via https://www.startupnigeria.ng/.