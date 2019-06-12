Controversial Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington has called on popular music blog, Notjustok to take down his song which was uploaded on its site.

The US-based artiste has challenged that owner of NotJustOk music blog for dishing out his song for free download.

The artist took to his Instagram page to reveal that when he was just starting as a musician, he reached out to the owner of Notjustok but he was snubbed.

The “Bangdadadeng” initiator further warned that death will become of the music blogger if his song which was uploaded without his permission is not taken down.

He wrote, “@notjustok I need you to remove my song I hear you offering it for free download. Sudden death will find you if you don’t remove my song. Years ago when I was popping heavy I asked you, you didn’t respond then we met in Texas you introduce yourself to me, in my mind I was like so this is the guy that snubbed me now you posting my song without my permission for free. Don’t let sudden death find you, remove my song”