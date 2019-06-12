Former X3M records singer Simi has publicly told those watching and monitoring her for pregnancy signs to mind their business.

The multi-talented award singer made this statement at the much talked about Falz Experience II concert held at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island.

Concise News gathered that there as been rumour about the singer to be dating Falz before she married Adekunle Gold, Simi and Falz performed their hit song, ‘Soldier’ at the event.

However, just before the duo broke into another song, Falz asked Simi to share the big news with her fans. In her response, Simi asked Falz and other womb-watchers to mind their business.

The music concert also featured artistes like YCee, Niniola, Seyi Shay, Dice Ailes, Skiibi, and Ice Prince, among others.

The programme was produced by Livespot 360 and Bahd Guys Entertainment, the record label founded by Falz.