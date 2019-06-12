Popular Nigerian TV presenter, Shade Ladipo warns busy bodies to mind their business and leave her alone instead of keep asking her where is her husband.

This social activist seems to have the most hilarious reply for those who see her and the next thing they ask her about is the whereabout of her hubby.

On a video she shared on social media page, Shade warns people to stay clear her ways as regards his husband issue. The presenter even said her husband is under her armpit, or she may be left under her car.

She wrote on her page “Happy Demonstration of Craze Day. A lady who follows me on social media came up to me recently at a party gushing ‘Oh I know you from Instagram’

Next thing ‘Where is your husband’ ‘This is my husband’ ‘Why is your husband not here with you…Sigggggggh.

“Aunty FBI, CEO of Husband Question Limited, President Of Keep your Husbands by your side, On the real though, I get that question a few times & i wonder the logic behind it …. Are you genuinely curious where he is? Are you just looking for gist? Are you trying to see the man who married this crazy geh sef?

“Are you one of those who don’t think wives should go out without their husbands?

What are the things social media people do when they meet you in real life that you don’t like? Let me enjoy my baby geh life in peace

