Physician Reveals Dangers Of Eating Disorder

Dr Okezie Emenike, an Abuja-based medical practitioner has said that people with eating disorders known as bulimia nervosa are at risk of life-threatening illnesses.

Bulimia Nervosa is an eating disorder, characterised by eating larger than normal quantities of food in a short space of time, while using different ways, including vomiting to prevent weight gain.

The condition is associated with a sense of loss of control and immediately followed by feelings of guilt and shame.

According to Emenike, bulimia affects more women than men and is common in teenage girls and young women.

He noted that the cause of bulimia remained unknown, but attributed it to genetics, physiological, family, society and culture as factors posing a risk of developing the condition.

Emenike added that bulimia could be dangerous, as it could lead to serious health problems.

“ Due to excessive vomiting, there can be a permanent damage in the stomach, tears in the esophagus, swelling of the throat and dental cavities.

“It can also lead to lack of fluid in the body, low level of potassium in the blood, hard stools, constipation, damage of the pancreas and hemorrhoids,’’ he said.

The medical practitioner said that the condition could cause a patient extreme social isolation, forced withdrawal from school, withdrawn from family, loss of job and infertility.